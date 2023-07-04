Go

Gauteng Education Dept officials at Pretoria school where pupil's body found

The Gauteng Education Department confirmed on Tuesday morning that a body of a grade 10 learner was discovered by a security guard on the school’s rugby field.

Gauteng Education Department authorities visited Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria on 4 July 2023 where the body of a grade 10 pupil was discovered. Picture: @EducationGP1/Twitter
Gauteng Education Department authorities visited Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria on 4 July 2023 where the body of a grade 10 pupil was discovered. Picture: @EducationGP1/Twitter
04 July 2023 14:47

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education Department authorities are at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria where the body of a grade 10 pupil was discovered.

It's understood police are also piecing together evidence following details that the girl’s body was found at the school's rugby field by a security guard on Tuesday.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona: “What is unclear at this stage is how the dead body of the girl learner landed in the school, especially since schools are on recess and there are no learners at school."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA