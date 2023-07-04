Buthelezi sets record straight over King Misuzulu's health

Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that he did not suggest that King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was critically ill.

However, Buthelezi remains adamant that the king did in fact receive medical treatment at a hospital in Eswatini.

On Monday, the king publicly assured his subjects that he was well but did not dispute receiving medical care.

Buthelezi released a statement on Tuesday in which he said he wanted to set the record straight.

It comes after what he’s called the media and public spectacle which transpired after his announcement that the king was receiving medical attention.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi insists King Misuzulu was medically treated at the Ezulwini private hospital on 1 July.

He said the doctors who treated him were known too.

Buthelezi added that Prince Vumile, the king’s uncle, had requested the monarch leave KwaZulu-Natal at night to urgently get medical care in Eswatini.

He also said that the king's spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu, lied about the king visiting his uncle King Mswati the third.

The senior prince also added that there is no growing “rift” between him and the king but added that like any family, they too would have disagreements.

