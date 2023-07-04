Brink accuses Lesufi of ignoring calls to assist Hammanskraal cholera victims

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said his office had committed to paying R30,000 to the families of those who died from the water bourne disease.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has accused Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi of ignoring calls to assist Hammanskraal cholera victims.

Brink said his office has committed to paying R30,000 to the families of those who died from the water bourne disease.

But he said that after writing three letters to Lesufi requesting him to contribute, the premier's office has not responded.

Cilliers Brink said that his office had started the process of handing over the money to the 28 families of those who died as a result of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.

"What I have done is I've reached out to the premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, to say we are able to give out R30,000 per family, will you be able as a province to top that up? I think we have written to him three times. He has responded zero times."

Brink has questioned the motives behind Lesufi's office not responding to the request

"You tell me three letters, unanswered, is reasonable conduct by the Premier of Gauteng? I don't think so."

Brink apologised to the families of the cholera victims for the delay in handing over the funds.