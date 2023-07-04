Body of pupil found on rugby field at Hoërskool Garsfontein

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, the body found at the school’s rugby field is that of a grade 10 learner who is a pupil at the school.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed the discovery of a deceased learner at the

Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria.

The department said the body of the grade 10 pupil was discovered on Tuesday morning after a security guard found the learner on the school's rugby field.

It’s understood the body identified is of one of the pupils from the school.

The department said police are on the crime scene, and the learner's parents have been alerted.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane is expected to visit the school on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona explains: "What is unclear at this stage is how the dead body of the girl learner landed in the school, especially since schools are on recess and there are no learners at school."