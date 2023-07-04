Alleged VIP Protection Unit members assaulting people on N1 video sparks outrage

The video, which went viral on social media, showed a group of armed men, confirmed to be police members, assaulting three men who were occupying a blue Polo on the N1 in Fourways.

JOHANNESBURG - There was shock and outrage at a video that emerged on social media showing three people being assaulted by what appeared to be members of the VIP Protection Unit on the N1 in Fourways.

Three people can be seen being assaulted, while a fourth, a woman, sat back in the car, shocked at what she saw.

The driver of the blue Polo was seen dragged out of the vehicle to the side of the road, where he and two others were assaulted.

The men who occupied BMW cars with a B on the number plate of one of the cars, which the registration number associated with a police vehicle.

One of the men can be seen stomping on the head of one of the three, while the others kicked him and a person next to him.

The third person was seen on the ground on the other side of the road barrier.

“The vehicles seen in the video belong to Saps [South African Police Service] and the men seen in the video are Saps members,” said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

The identity of the three victims isn’t yet established but the registration number of their car is visible in the video and police are investigating.