2 arrested for possession of stolen property linked to WC farm robbery, murder

Detectives nabbed the suspects in Parkdene, George on Monday after tracing stolen cell phones to a shop near that area.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested after they were found in possession of stolen property linked to a murder and robbery on a farm in Saasveld near George.

A 37-year-old man was killed in Sunday night's attack.

Detectives nabbed the suspects in Parkdene on Monday after tracing stolen cell phones to a shop near that area.

Two cell phones and a laptop were confiscated.

The police's Malcolm Pojie: "Preliminary investigation suggests that two unknown men, one armed with a firearm and a knife, wearing balaclavas gained entrance to the residence and accosted a female victim in her thirties in her room. They also went and ransacked the room of the victim's parents, a couple aged 72 and 61. Meanwhile, the elderly couple's son-in-law entered the room and a scuffle ensued with the armed suspects, which left him with a fatal gunshot wound."

Pojie said that the suspects would make their first appearance in the George Magistrates Court once charged.