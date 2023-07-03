Zama zama survivor accuses Harmony Gold mine of purposely causing blast

A survivor of the Harmony Gold mine methane gas explosion claimed that a security personnel for the mine threw bombs down the shaft, but a spokesperson for the mine denied the damming allegations, calling them ‘irresponsible’.

WELKOM - Damning allegations surfaced regarding the cause of a fatal methane gas explosion that claimed the lives of 31 illegal miners in Welkom.

On 17 May, at least 31 Lesotho nationals died following a methane gas explosion in a decommissioned mining shaft at Harmony Gold mine in Virginia.

A zama zama that survived the explosion alleged that it was not caused by methane gas, but rather a security personnel from Harmony Gold mine who threw bombs down the mine shaft.

He spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity.

“There were vehicles belonging to the mine bosses. As soon as they left, there was smoke and an explosion. The people who were nearer called and told us they think the boss poured something in the mine.”

A video supplied to Eyewitness News showed three bakkies driving away from the mine shaft, but according to Harmony Gold mine, this proved nothing.

“For us to act in such an unethical manner is unheard of, so we think it’s very irresponsible for people to make such allegations against us,” said spokesperson for the mine Moeketsi Manoeli.

The mine said the shaft was decommissioned over 30 years ago.