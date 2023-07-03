Stronger rand, lower oil prices contributed to lower petrol price - dept

From Wednesday, petrol will cost between 17 and 24 cents less per litre.

JOHANNESBURG - Some motorists will breathe a sigh of relief at the pumps this month as some fuel prices are set to ease.

This is the second consecutive drop in some fuel prices.

From Wednesday, petrol will cost between 17 and 24 cents less per litre.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced the latest changes on Monday.

Department spokesperson, Robert Maake, said that while petrol is expected to be cheaper from Wednesday, diesel users are still expected to feel the pinch.

"Petrol 93 octane will decrease by 24c; 95 octane will decrease by 17c; diesel will increase by 12c and 18c per litre; paraffin will decrease by 4c and 5c a litre; LP gas will decrease by R2.96c per/kg."

Maake said that a drop in oil prices and a stronger rand contributed to the changes.

"This is what happened during the period under review. The rand appreciated against the US dollar, oil prices decreased slightly, prices of propane and butane decreased, which led to lower prices of LP gas."