Search continues for boy (9) swept off rocks at Sandy Bay

CAPE TOWN - Sea rescue volunteers are still searching for a nine-year-old boy who was washed off the rocks at Sandy Bay.

Hout Bay duty crew members were deployed before 4PM on Sunday afternoon following reports of a child missing at sea.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRi)'s Craig Lambinon said that they combed the coastline from the sea and air and found nothing.

"Police divers held a briefing at NSRI Hout Bay after daylight was lost at the search area. It appears that the child, from Hout Bay, was with friends and relatives and they had gone to Sandy Bay where, while standing on a rock on the shoreline, a wave reportedly swept the child off the rocks into the sea. Police divers are continuing in an ongoing search."