Recent floods claim the lives of 14 people across SA

In the last month, three provinces have been hit by devastating floods, leaving thousands of people in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape displaced.

JOHANNESBURG - The recent floods in various parts of the country have claimed the lives of at least 14 people, with authorities still searching for those missing.

Eight communities have been cut off in the Northern Cape due to damaged infrastructure from the floods.

While the South African Weather Service expects limited rain across the country this week, mopping-up operations continue in some provinces which are recovering from devastating floods.

Humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers, said that helicopters would be used to get food parcels and other essentials to the affected communities in the Northern Cape, which have been impossible to reach over the last two days.

“Gift of the Givers has been in constant communication with the municipalities and disaster management in the various regions," said the organisation’s founder, Imtiaz Sooliman.

In Durban last week, a tornado left many homes destroyed, with hundreds of people in the affected areas displaced.

And last month the Western Cape was hit by floods.

This left at least two towns without water or electricity and completely cut off.

Days later, a cold front brought more heavy rains which delayed relief efforts to residents of Citrusdal.

Gift of the Givers said that it had been a tough year, as floods had hit a few provinces since the start of the year.