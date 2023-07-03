Go

Price Africa Zulu accused of being an ANC agent in row over king's health

Price Africa Zulu accused of being an ANC agent in row over king's health

Zulu King Misuzulu at the Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles
03 July 2023 20:09

DURBAN - The mayor of the Zululand District Municipality, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has accused Prince Africa Zulu of Okweni Royal House of being an African National Congress (ANC) agent.

This comes after the prince dismissed Zulu traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi's statement on the king’s health.

Buthelezi announced at the weekend that the king, who is in Swaziland, had been admitted to hospital for medical care.

But, Prince Africa, King Misuzulu’s spokesperson has denied the claims.

On Saturday evening, the Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi issued a statement saying that King Misuzulu had been admitted to a hospital in Swaziland.

He added that there were suspicions that the king may have been poisoned.

This after King Misuzulu’s herdsman, Douglas Xaba, died, allegedly due to poisoning.

But Prince Africa Zulu of Okweni Royal House refuted the statement. He said that the king was in perfect health.

However, Mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi said that Prince Africa was contradicting Buthelezi because of a political ploy.

The mayor further said that Prince Africa was an ANC project.

