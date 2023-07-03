Portia Modise hits back at criticism of Banyana players in wake of match boycott

Sunday Banyana Banyana boycotted their final home game with Botswana before the FIFA World Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Banyana Banyana captain Portia Modise said those criticising the national women's soccer team lacked understanding and empathy for the work they did.

On Sunday, Banyana Banyana boycotted their final home game with Botswana before the FIFA World Cup.

They cited concerns about the unsuitable playing surface at Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni and the finalisation of financial arrangements related to their participation in the tournament.

Modise said the criticism towards the players was unfair.

"The people who are saying they are unfair, it's like you are going to your job just to volunteer yourself while you have families while coming from a disadvantaged home. You are using what you have to change the situation but the are people who want you to go out there all the time to donate your time."

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa will meet with Safa (South African Football Association) and player representatives on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

"The minister wants to hear out Banyana Banyana from the players union and then we can move forward to find a solution on how we can address the situation because the World Cup is two weeks away and we want them to be in a position where they can prepare to compete in a World Cup," said his spokesperson Litha Mpondwana.