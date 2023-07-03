New rates and municipal service tariffs kick in for Cape Town residents

From this month, some Capetonians will be paying a bit more for rates and municipal services, however, the city said that there were some rate discounts on the cards for a few Capetonians.

The city says residents will be paying 8.6% more for water and sanitation to cover running costs and to build water resilience.

Electricity tariffs will see an increase of 17.6%.

This follows energy regulator Nersa’s approval of Eskom's 18.6% electricity hike in March.

An extra 5.5% has been added to the refuse collection costs.

The City of Cape Town said that the first R450,000 of all properties would be rates-free for all residential properties valued under R5 million.

The city says it believes this will alleviate the pressure on lower and middle-income residents.

Properties valued at R450,000 or below or households with a combined income below R7,500 would not pay any property rates.

They would also get 15 kilolitres of free water and up to 60 free electricity units per month.

Pensioners and social grant recipients will also benefit from a discount in municipal rates by raising the upper qualifying limit from R17,500 to R22,000 monthly household income.

City customers using more than 350 electricity units will now pay R1.84 per unit – that’s down from R3.71.