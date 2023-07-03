New Eskom rules for developers wanting to add to grid might scare off IPPs

Though there is a major emphasis to get IPPs on board to contribute to the country's electricity grid to tackle its power crisis, some in the sector are worried about Eskom's strict operation conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - New rules for developers to add to the electricity grid have been described as difficult and might hinder some private companies wanting to contribute power generation.

As South Africa braves power cuts, there is a major emphasis on getting independent power producers (IPPs) to join the grid.

But some within the private sector are concerned that the conditions to operate are too strict.

The chairperson of the South African Association of Independent Power Producers, Brian Day, said the new rules were there to make sure that companies did what they promised.

However, he said this could be done differently so that private companies were not scared off.

"Eskom wants to make sure that new projects use the grid as soon as possible, but I think it's possible to have a ‘use it or lose it’ clause."

But he said there's still a willingness to talk about the latest rules and conditions.

"Subsequent to last week’s webinar where they went through the rules and my public comments and questions on the forum directly to them first, I have been contacted. So, there is a willingness for a conversation."