New ANCYL leadership urges SA youth to be at the forefront of policymaking

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji emphasised that the youth should not be apologetic about their positions on policies and the direction the country should take.

JOHANNESBURG - The newly-elected African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) leadership has called for 50% youth representation in Parliament, as well as provincial legislatures.

The group, which was elected over the weekend at the Nasrec Expo Centre, said that young people should also be at the forefront of policymaking.

Collen Malatji addressed the media after his election as the youth league president.

He emphasised that the youth should not be apologetic about their positions on policies and the direction the country should take.

Malatji said that the current generation of youth were faced with challenges that only they could address.

He added that top of the list was ensuring that young people participated meaningfully in the economy.

"You can't say you are planning agenda 2050, but that agenda is being set by someone who is 70-years-old. He will not be there to account."

Malatji further said that the youth needed to take responsibility for their own future and must not be apologetic about it.

