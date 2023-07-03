Moti Group's Mogajane slams court for setting aside gag order on leaked docs

The Johannesburg High Court has now overturned a previous judgment barring investigative unit amaBhungane from publishing the company's leaked documents.

JOHANNESBURG - CEO of Moti Group and former director-general of Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, has hit out at the court's decision to set aside a gag order preventing investigative unit amaBhungane from publishing the company's leaked documents.

The publication initially came under fire after it released a series titled "Moti Files".

The reports included details of how controversial businessman Zunaid Moti allegedly cozied up to Zimbabwean politicians while pushing for outlandish concessions for himself and his companies.

But the Johannesburg High Court has now overturned a previous judgment barring amaBhungane from publishing its findings.

This means amaBhungane is free to continue exposing the company's alleged dubious dealings.

Mogajane said that the amaBhugane journalists were infringing on the company's right to privacy.

"The Moti Group is not about gagging the media. It's not that the Moti Group doesn't believe in freedom of expression. I've said it before and I will say it again - if anything is found untoward, certainly that will be addressed. And the media should know, and the media should take us on, but we are of the view that here, we are being treated unfairly."