Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus to ensure it maintains its identity

Seven opposition political parties have committed to a national convention next month to chart their plan of action for next year’s election. The intention might be the same but political parties who want to oust an ANC government say maintaining their individuality is critical.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition political parties who are looking to band together ahead of next year’s election say they will ensure they maintain their individual identities.

While the common goal is to keep the African National Congress (ANC) out of government, the Freedom Front Plus is already making it clear that it won’t enter into any coalition agreement before the elections.

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that the intention was not to blur the lines of what differentiates parties but to focus on areas where they can cooperate.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald says he has many differences of opinion with the DA and is clear that he won’t pander to its policies.

"We will not go into a combined manifesto of any kind, because then you lose your identity and you are actually becoming part of a bidding campaign for the DA."

But Steenhuisen said that’s not the intention of his Moonshot Pact.

"People would be able to vote for any of the parties in that particular pact that they feel most share their values but the pact programme of action, is going to be a joint programme of action that focuses on getting those things right that we believe are fundamentally wrong with South Africa."

The key focus areas for finding common ground include corruption, labour, education, justice and crime.