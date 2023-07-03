Man arrested for murder of taxi boss Charmaine Bailey set to appear in court

Police said that Taxi Violence Unit members arrested the 32-year-old man in Hout Bay on Saturday for the gunning of the slain taxi boss in May.

CAPE TOWN - A man arrested for the murder of popular taxi boss Charmaine Bailey in May will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court in Cape Town on Monday.

Police said Bailey, who was from Mitchells Plain, was attending a taxi industry meeting at the offices of the Wynberg Taxi Association, near the local taxi rank, when she was shot and killed.

READ MORE:

“Taxi Violence Unit members have arrested a 32-year-old suspect in Hout Bay on Saturday as part of the investigation into the murder of Charmaine Baily," said spokesperson Novela Potelwa.