Limpopo police shut down illegal initiation school in Sekhukhune District

The school was closed on Friday after it was revealed to not be registered and found in contravention of the Customary Initiation Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo shut down an illegal initiation school in the Sekhukhune District that was found to be in contravention of the Customary Initiation Act.

The school was closed on Friday after officials received a tip-off that it was not registered.

This as two suspects are set to appear in the Molopo Magistrates Court in the North West for allegedly kidnapping 40 young men, before circumcising them at an illegal initiation school.

With initiation season well underway countrywide, the cops have urged parents to scrutinise the validity of the schools that they take their children to.

Police in Limpopo said they got to the school before any fatalities or injuries were recorded.

Officials said that the men running the school were served with a notice to appear before the Nebo Magistrates Court for running an illegal initiation school.

They said initiates were moved to another school that was certified to conduct initiations.

In a separate incident in North West, 40 initiates were taken to hospital for treatment, after they were kidnapped and circumcised by three men.

Two of the three men running the initiation school will appear in court on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping and contravening the Customary Initiation Act.