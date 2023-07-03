Limpopo Health Department probing possible irregularities with coal tender

The Department of Health in Limpopo indicated that it is investigating claims that a coal supply tender was issued for at least 14 hospitals that did not use coal.

POLOKWANE - The Department of Health in Limpopo indicated that it is investigating claims that a coal supply tender was issued for at least 14 hospitals that did not use coal.

The department again found itself in the grips of controversy after possible tender irregularities were flagged.

It is understood that leaked documents showed a paper trail of the alleged dodgy tender.

However, contrary to the damning allegations, Limpopo Heath spokesperson Neil Shikwambana hit out at the whistleblowers.

"The Department believes that the leaking of these documents seeks to undermine the ongoing investigations and also to delegitimise the potential findings.

“However, the department is pressing on with the internal investigation in order to ensure there is maximum accountability on this matter."

Shikwambana said the procurement process for the tender was not concluded.

"There has been zero activity, so far as the work pertaining to this tender is concerned. That is to say that there has been no work which was done, no order has been issued, and no payment has been made."