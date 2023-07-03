It’s never too late to become a mother: Naomi Campbell welcomes second child

With a picture of herself and her two-year-old daughter holding hands with the infant, the 53-year-old made the unexpected revelation on Instagram.

JOHANNESBURG - Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomed her second child.

In her post she said: “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she captioned the post. “A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy.”

At the age of 50, Campbell announced the birth of her daughter in May 2021, marking her first motherhood experience.

Despite keeping much of her personal life private, Campbell posed with her daughter, who was nine months old at the time, for the British Vouge's March 22 cover. She expressed her happiness at being a parent in the interview that went along with it.

A proud Campbell said during the interview: “I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing.

“She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries, and I’m told she’s very alert for her age."

Following the news, friends and collogues took to the comments section to congratulate her.

zoesaldana said Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings!

donatella_versace said ✨✨ Congratulations Omi!! ✨✨

While themarcjacbs said Oh my! Already? I can’t believe a second blessing. How amazing!!

uzoaduba said NEVER. So so sooooo beautiful, Naomi!!! You’re a Mommy again!!! Look at God. Congratulations on your beautiful family!!! ❤️❤️❤️