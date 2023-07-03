Hawks arrest suspect in connection with theft of 51 rhino horns

Officials said the suspect was arrested in Rustenburg after the horns were found at his home in Boitekong.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested a suspect in connection with the theft of 51 rhino horns.

It's understood that the North West Parks board reported a break-in at its premises to the police last week when the horns were stolen.

The Hawks said the suspect has been charged with business burglary.

"Five vehicles, suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime - a Range Rover, Land Rover, BMW, Nissan X-Trail and Honda Civic - were confiscated for further investigation," said spokesperson Tinyiko Mathebula.