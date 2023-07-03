Global citizens urged to honour Madiba by helping their communities

Every July, people are encouraged to plan at least one meaningful thing to make a difference in someone's life on 18 July, the great statesman's birthday.

CAPE TOWN - This year's Nelson Mandela Month comes as the world marks a decade since his death.

The United Nations (UN) declared it Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009.

On 5 December, the world will mark a decade since Nelson Mandela's passing.

This month, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has themed the 10-year remembrance call to action, “The Legacy Lives on Through You”.

Citizens of the world are encouraged to honour him by helping their communities.

Specifically, people are asked to make a positive impact by giving 67 minutes of their time to honour the life and legacy of Madiba on what would have been his birthday.

Over the years, people have come up with a plethora of good deeds - from making and distributing food parcels, to donating blood, offering to fix things at a local school or assisting an elderly person.

The 67 minutes symbolise the years Madiba spent fighting for justice, equality and human rights.