Glenn Agliotti described as hustler and man who lived a charmed life

Though the convicted drug dealer's cause of death over the weekend is yet to be disclosed, no foul play is currently being suspected.

JOHANNESBURG - A hustler and a man who lived a charmed life were some of the words used to describe convicted drug dealer Glenn Agliotti, who passed away at the weekend.

He died at a Johannesburg hospital, with the cause of death still to be disclosed.

Agliotti turned into a State witness against former police commissioner Jacki Selebi, while also avoiding prison time in the Brett Kebble murder trial.

The coauthor of Glenn Agliotti, Sean Newman, said Agliotti lead a quiet life towards the end.

"Money is not the root of everything, and it’s not an all-costs situation. Sometimes the fame and the fortune, and the ability to be seen and notoriety is not necessarily what’s going to be what matters in the end, but rather family is probably what it’s all about in the end."

He said no foul play was suspected.

"I don't suspect any foul play and with the level of journalism around him we would have heard something by now".