Former G4S employee implicated in Bester prison bust case granted bail

JOHANNESBURG - A former G4S employee implicated in the prison escape of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester was granted bail.

Thabang Mier appeared alongside his co-accused and former colleagues in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Mier was granted bail of R10,000.

The State was not opposed to his bail, as he is facing a schedule one offence in the form of aiding and abetting Bester to escape.

The two others will apply for bail on 11 July.

All 12 accused will appear before court on 8 August.