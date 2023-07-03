Fill up! Nicolette Mashile launches own premium Gin brand 'Anasa'

Mashile, who simultaneously balances demanding passions like the entertainment industry and math crunching, is the definition of beauty with brains.

JOHANNESBURG - Financial fitness bunny Nicolette Mashile who is also a TV presenter and author, now offers her own gin Anasa - a taste of luxury.

She is known for offering assurance, competence, and comfort to financial concerns.

She took to social media to announce that she has launched her very own premium gin with a classic and modern taste.

Anasa is a spirit that's recognised for its juniper and floral nose, followed by a complex bouquet of rose geranium, elderflower, and vanilla on the palate.

Fans and friends flocked to the comment section to congratulate her.

luyandaduma said Absolutely obsessed with the taste and packaging 😍😍😍😍

phumikalala said Wow Wow alililili well done my Rich Sis❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

vusiethegirl said It’s the one 🥂 I love it!!! Congratulations 👏🏾

lesetjatoona said Beautiful design. Congratulations 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

djswitchsa said Yaassss congratulations 🍾

Mashile introduced the newest addition to her children's books in addition to launching her gin.

She said in her post "Coco and the Apple Tree is finally here💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 Let’s teach our kiddies about saving and investing. You guys know I’m BIG on “Pay yourself first” and there is no better way to teach this than with the Apple 🍎 🍏 theory".