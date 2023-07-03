ANCYL mirrors mother body, fails to conclude conference within allocated days

The league held its first national elective conference after eight years of dormancy over the weekend, but delays prevented the league from doing any further than electing leadership, much like its mother body.

NASREC - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), just like its mother body at its national conference in 2022, was unable to conclude its conference within the three allocated days.

It now resolved to hold a second leg via virtual platforms at a later stage.

Delays over registration saw the youth wing of the governing party lose at least a day of its conference.

On Sunday night, party President Cyril Ramaphosa also needed to wait several hours before addressing the crowd, as delegates continued with nominations for additional members well into the night.

The ANCYL conference not only copied its mother body by creating a second deputy secretary general post, but also failed to deal with anything beyond the question of leadership.

By late Sunday night, commissions did not sit and very few delegates had any thoughts about the issues plaguing South Africa’s youth, nor any proposed solutions to its current challenges.

The leaguers were still busy with the nomination of its additional members.

Ramaphosa, who waited several hours before he could address the league, said the new leaders needed to rebuild the organisation.

“To embark also on a huge membership drive and engage in political education to recruit young people.”

Collen Malatji was elected as president, while his opponent, who failed to make it onto the ballot, Aphiwe Mkhangelwa and his region, Chris Hani, since lodged an official complaint over processes.