Youth unemployment needs urgent attention - Fassiah Hassan

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress Youth League moves towards its revival, it has committed itself to addressing youth unemployment and the ever-rising cost of living.

This is according to the ANCYL deputy convenor Fassiah Hassan, who was present at the weekend's elective conference.

Hassan said with the structure having been inactive for close to a decade, there was a number of socio-economic issues faced by the youth that needed urgent attention.

"The issue of youth unemployment is one that we cant run away from, it is one that is very much keeping us up at night. And it should keep the leadership of the country and the youth league up at night until we can find proper solutions," said Hassan.