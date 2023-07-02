Warm weather expected in parts of country

Parts of the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have been experiencing harsh weather

JOHANNESBURG - After a two-week spell of cold weather conditions in South Africa, the weather service predicts clear skies for the rest of the weekend and the upcoming week.

This as parts of the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have been experiencing harsh weather, with mop-up operations still ongoing in KwaZulu-Natal after a storm caused significant damage in the province.

A tornado also ripped through parts of Durban.

The Western cape also suffered heavy rainfall and strong winds over a week ago, resulting in floods, uprooted trees, mudslides, and overflowing rivers.

Forecaster Wayne Venter said South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief as warm weather is expected in some parts of the province.

"A high pressure system will dominate the country....mostly sunny conditions across the country...even into Monday as well, temperatures gradually improving over the interior."