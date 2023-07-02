UNTU says it fears government won’t be able to help KZN tornado, flood victims

Seven people died and several others were displaced after floods swept through parts of the province last week.

CAPE TOWN – There's no hope that government will be able to assist flood and tornado victims in KwaZulu-Natal, the United National Transport Union (Untu) said.

The union condemned what it termed a failure by government to implement disaster relief.

A tornado also tore through Inanda.

Untu spokesperson Atenkosi Plaatjie said victims of last year's heavy rains remain displaced despite many promises from government officials and politicians.

"It makes it even worse when the government fails to adequately implement disaster relief projects when the funds are readily available. This failure by the eThekwini Municipality and the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government should be condemned in the strongest terms possible."

