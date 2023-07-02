Two arrested for selling bogus electricity vouchers - Hawks

Most of the these fraudulent transactions were allegedly carried out on social media platforms.

APE TOWN - The Hawks in the Western Cape said officers arrested two suspects for fraudulent activity involving the sale of electricity in Delft.

The duo, aged 28 and 31, is accused of selling bogus electricity vouchers to unsuspecting victims.

The Hawks said the two suspects accessed Eskom's meter and successfully obtained 600 units of electricity on three separate occasions.

The arrests came after the city's mayoral committee member for energy Beverley van Reenen condemned electricity theft.

Van Reenen warned the public that the fraudulent electricity vouchers don’t work on the City of Cape Town's meter boxes.

"Everyone loves a deal, especially in these tough economic times, but remember if the price of the electricity units seems too good to be true, it very likely a scam."