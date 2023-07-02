'Social media is cruel' - Colleague of JMPD officer shot dead in viral video

With shaky hands, JMPD officer Sibusiso Zikalala’s friend and colleague of 12 years, Noluthando Mtimbane, stood in front of mourners to share fond memories of him.

JOHANNESBURG - Colleagues of Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer Sibusiso Zikalala said the viral video showing him being shot dead has traumatised them.

The officer was shot dead in Braamfontein last week after an altercation with an alleged SAPS member that was caught on camera and shared widely on social media.

The funeral of slain JMPD officer Sibusiso Lawrence Zikalala is underway in Donsonville, Soweto. Zikalala was shot dead in Braamfontein over the weekend by an alleged SAPS officer.

JMPD officer Noluthando Mtimbane spoke at Zikalala's funeral in Dobsonville Soweto on Sunday.

With shaky hands, Mtimbane shared fond memories of Zikalala.

Mtimbane said the last week has been hard, with officers exposed to graphic footage of their colleague’s death.

JMPD officers sing at the funeral of their colleague Sibusiso Zikalala who was killed last weekend by an alleged SAPS officer. Zikalala has been described by some of his colleagues as a brave officer, who protected and helped them.

She said she hadn't been able to close her eyes since she saw the video.

"Our hearts are broken; I wish we didn't know how he was killed. Social media is just cruel," said Mtimbane.

She said the community of Soweto and the City of Johannesburg had lost a brave officer who loved jokes and making people laugh.

Mtimbane urged those who have the gruesome video to stop sharing it as it continued to deeply traumatise Zikalala’s friends and family.