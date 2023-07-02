Ramokgopa to update media on energy action plan progress

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is expected to brief the media on the energy action plan, which is expected to resolve the energy crisis that has been affecting the country, on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is set to brief the media on the progress of government’s energy action plan in Pretoria on Sunday.

Ramokgopa will outline strides that have been made towards resolving the country’s electricity crisis.

As the country continues to suffer from devastating rolling blackouts, the ministry said measures to ease the crisis.

In July last year, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the plan would play a vital role in increasing energy availability and ending load shedding.

Last month during a tour of the Kusile Power Station, Ramokgopa said South Africans would have to wait at least six months before seeing any results in reducing load shedding.

