Motorists warned of heavy traffic on major routes into Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic police on Sunday warned motorists about heavy traffic on major routes leading into the province as many return from the Durban July.

The department said at least two thousand vehicles per hour would be making their way back into the province with travel delays expected.

The Durban July took place in Greyville on Saturday with thousands attending the annual horse racing event.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa said motorists should adhere to the rules of the road.

"Law enforcement officials are out in their numbers to monitor the behavior of motorists. We’ll also be using drones to monitor road activity from the sky," said Sibasa.