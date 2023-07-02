King Misizulu 'in perfect health' - Royal Spokesperson contradicts Buthelezi

This follows a statement from Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in his capacity as amaZulu Prime Minister, who said the king was being treated in a hospital in Eswatini.

CAPE TOWN - AmaZulu king Misizulu KaZwelethini on Sunday moved swiftly to rectify claims he's been hospitalised after a suspected poisoning.

READ: King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning- Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Buthelezi said the king was being treated in a hospital in Eswatini, and claimed the king was uncomfortable seeking medical attention in South Africa because other members of his family had died following healthcare treatment in the country.

The King's spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu said "his majesty wishes to once again reassure the nation that he remains in perfect health.'

Prince Zulu said there are actors deliberately engaging in misinformation.

"It appears that there is an orchestrated agenda and a desperate narrative to communicate defamatory and baseless claims of His Majesty’s ill health."

According to Prince Zulu, the king sent condolences following the death of his senior Induna, who passed away recently.

Buthelezi earlier said the Induna had been poisoned, and that the king suspected he was also poisoned.

But Prince Zulu said the king was in eSwatini to visit his uncle and underwent routine testing at a hospital there.