JMPD officer shot dead in viral video to be laid to rest

Sibusiso Zikalala was shot in Braamfontein in the early hours of Monday morning by a man alleged to be a police officer.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of slain Johannesburg metro police officer Sibusiso Zikalala was taking place in Dobsonville, Soweto on Sunday morning.

Footage of an altercation between the pair, which ultimately resulted in Zikalala’s death, went viral on several social media platforms last week.

In the footage, a man believed to be a JMPD officer can be seen wielding a firearm, attempting to forcibly remove an individual believed to be a SAPS officer from his vehicle, inciting a heated altercation. The man can be heard openly challenging the police officer to draw his own weapon.

Moments later, six gunshots are fired and the JMPD officer can be seen on the ground with a bloody chest.

Zikalala will be laid at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg.