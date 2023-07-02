Eskom working around the clock to keep up with higher winter demand - Ramokgopa

Previous predictions by analysts painted a bleak picture of the power utility's winter outlook with fears load shedding could reach highs of stage 8.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South Africans would continue to be spared the wrath of load shedding as Eskom sees improved generation capacity.

Previous predictions by analysts painted a bleak picture of the power utility's winter outlook with fears load shedding could reach highs of stage 8.

READ: Ramokgopa: Eskom eyes plan for private sector to build new generation capacity

But Eskom has averted that crisis for now. Ramokgopa briefed media on the implementation of the energy action plan in Pretoria on Sunday.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa may still be spared the wrath of loadshedding as Eskom sees improved generation capacity. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/1Lyusqk82y ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2023

He said experts at Eskom were working around the clock to ensure the power utility's generation capacity kept up with the higher winter demand.

"The higher the gap is, the higher the stages of load shedding and you can see now what is happening, we are beginning to approximate. And that's why you are beginning to see significant periods of the day about two-thirds of the day we are not having load shedding; it's because we are beginning to balance that," said Ramokgopa.

READ: Consistent energy availability will end load shedding Electricity Minister

Despite the revised outlook, Ramokgopa warned transmission remained vulnerable.

"It undermines our ability to bring on board new generation capacity from renewables in areas that bring us the best returns," said Ramokgopa.

Amid an improved winter outlook by Eskom, Ramokgopa says he remained cautiously optimistic.

Eskom's performance has seen the ailing power utility reach close to 30-thousand megawatts of available generation capacity over the past five days.

READ: There's been a significant drop in sabotage, corruption at Eskom, says Ramokgopa

While units at the Camden, Kendal and Matla power stations are yet to return to service, Ramokgopa said partial load losses are also to blame for the generation constraints.

"Essentially, these are units that are operating but they are not at optimal capacity so there is significant capacity that we are losing as a result of a myriad of reasons. And you can see that we are not able to fully exploit these units. But we really do want to make the improvements, we'll be at it," Ramokgopa.