Duo convicted of bank card cloning scams get 5-8 years behind bars - Hawks

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime investigation, Silindilizwe Ntini and Lwazi Madondo were involved in various fraudulent activities in Cape Town malls in 2017 and 2018.

CAPE TOWN - The Bellville Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced two people convicted of fraud relating to bank card cloning scams in Cape Town.

45-five-year-old Silindilizwe Ntini was sentenced to 5 years in prison while 35-year-old Lwazi Madondo was handed an eight year sentence.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation said the pair is part of a syndicate behind various fraudulent transactions around Cape Town malls between 2017 and 2018.

Hawks said the duo were found guilty of fraud, money laundering, and contravention of the Electronic Communication and Transactions Act.

Their co-accused Arthur Qedinda is already serving an eight year sentence.

"The Hawks serious commercial crime investigation team worked around the clock in proving that all the three accused were actually working together in these scams until December 2022 when the two were also found guilty," said spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi.

Vukubi added the sentence should come as a relief to the Cape Town residents who became targets of bank card scams.