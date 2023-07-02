Delft CPF accuses SAPS of exclusion, but dept says it's heeded to all requests

The Delft CPF believes there's no real inclusion of community safety structures in policing.

CAPE TOWN - Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) has criticised the current SAPS policing system, calling it outdated.

This comes after the murder of a 34-year-old man who was shot and killed in Modderway in Delft this week. The SAPS said the motive for the shooting was gang-related.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight Department has said structures like CPFs and neighbourhood watches are allocated funding annually.

It confirmed that the Delft CPF had recently applied for funding for one of its community gender-based violence awareness programs, which was granted.

However, CPF chairperson Charles George said the population in the area had grown to over a million people with a ratio of 40 people per police officer.

"From the government point of view, it's more than just a name and the title, the salary and the purses they are fighting a losing battle."

George added that communities know who the perpetrators of crime are in their areas but claim some police officers are involved in criminal activities.