CT police arrest 7 after 'tip-off' about armed robbery

Police said the group, travelling in two vehicles, were stopped and nabbed at Old Paarl Road near Oakglen petrol station.

CAPE TOWN - Seven suspected criminals have been arrested in Bellville, Cape Town after the police's intelligence unit received a tip-off that they were planning a business robbery and kidnapping in the area.

Police said the group, travelling in two vehicles, were stopped and nabbed at Old Paarl Road near Oakglen petrol station.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said they were also in possession of illegal ammunion and police property.

"In Old Oak Road, the members arrested four males aged 31, 37, 38 and 48 for possession of an unlicensed firearm. A .38 revolver without a serial number, was found between the front seats in the car. In Oakglen, three males, aged 33, 39 and 58 in a Polo were arrested for possession of state property (SAPS reflector jackets, three SAPA baseball caps)."