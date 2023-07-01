'Your time will arrive': Mbalula cautions ANCYL delegates against ill-discipline

Just a few days ago, Mbalula removed the youth league’s national convenor Xola Nqola for unlawfully presiding over Monday’s Eastern Cape provincial conference which Mbalula had not authorised.

JOHANNESBURG - After more than a day of waiting, the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL)’s 26th national conference has finally gotten under way as its secretary-general Fikile Mbalula delivered the opening address.

The first order of business for Mbalula was addressing the ill-discipline he’s seen in the lead-up to the conference.

Mbalula said his actions must be seen as a message to wayward leaders.

Mbalula said removing Nqola would not be reversed.

He said Nqola showed blatant disregard for other leaders.

“Xola was withdrawn, and that decision will not be changed because that decision was taken by the ANC.”

He said he would not hesitate to take action against youth leaguers found guilty of wrongdoing.

“Continue with your ill-discipline but your time will arrive. We will ensure we take decisive measures against you.”

Nqola has since refuted Mbalula’s statement which suggested he’s ill-disciplined and incompetent.

