'Policy uncertainty in SA can be reduced', says economist following latest index

The North West University Business School released the latest policy uncertainty index on Friday, with the second quarter reading coming in at an all-time high of 76.2 index points from last quarter's 71.7.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists believe expediting the country's half-forged policies and projects can help bring down policy uncertainty.

The persistent load shedding, poor economic growth and the ongoing tension between South Africa and the United States over the European war are among factors contributing to the elevated policy uncertainty.

But a professor at the business school, Raymond Parsons said it’s not all doom and gloom.

"The message that emerges from the index is that policy uncertainty can be reduced. It's not inevitable. It can be reduced if we do and say the right things. Rising tides of uncertainty can be reversed if the policies and the remedies that we want in South Africa are effectively implemented."

Chief economist at FNB Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya said the speedy implementation of structural reforms in the energy and logistics sectors remains key.

"There is self-reflection both from the private sector and the public sector around areas of collaboration and how we can get that right and there is a willingness, we just need to get it right."