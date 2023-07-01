Phala Phala report: Arthur Fraser's evidence filled with hearsay, says Gcaleka

Gcaleka told journalists at a media briefing on Friday that Fraser's affidavit was filled with hearsay evidence and he refused to provide her office with sources of where he obtained that information.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka said former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s evidence was filled with hearsay, and with information from sources that her office could not establish during its independent investigation into the 2020 Phala Phala farm theft.

Gcaleka told journalists at a media briefing on Friday that Fraser's affidavit was filled with hearsay evidence and he refused to provide her office with sources of where he obtained that information.

In the more than 200-page document, Fraser is said to have brought with him three lawyers when he was due to meet with investigators, including former head of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams, Eric Mabuza and Muzi Sikhakhane.

Fraser’s criminal complaint was the basis for four different complaints launched with the Public Protector against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He has accused the president of concealing the 2020 burglary at his Limpopo farm.

Gcaleka said some of the evidence offered by Fraser was in contradiction with information her office uncovered when probing the matter.

“The investigators went and did and inspection in loco in Phala Phala and found that the videos and pictures that were purported to be the Phala Phala house of the president were in fact not that of the president but of the neighbouring farms.”

READ MORE: