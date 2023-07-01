Phala Phala: Gcaleka gives Masemola 60 days to act against Rhoode and Rikhotso

Head of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security, Wally Rhoode, and presidential protection services official Hlulani Rikhotso, were found wanting over their handling of the theft of millions of undisclosed foreign currency at the president’s Limpopo-based farm in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has just 60 days to take action and update acting Public Protector (PP) advocate Kholeka Gcaleka on two of his officials found guilty of improper conduct in her Phala Phala farm burglary investigation.

The Chapter 9 Institution has been probing claims of the president having violated the Executive Members Ethics Act, and on Friday, Gcaleka delivered the report on her investigations into Phala Phala burglary.

The acting PP cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing but found Rhoode and Rikhotso's conduct during the “unofficial” investigation to have constituted maladministration and improper conduct.

The acting Public Protector has included a clause to ensure she can keep track of the implementation of her recommendations.

She has also highlighted why this is an important step in the probe.

“The importance of the implementation of the Public Protector’s remedial action is no better evidence than through the amazing work of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, which is a product of the remedial action of the Public Protector South Africa.”