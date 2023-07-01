Limpopo police arrest 3 suspects in connection with human trafficking

Officials said the suspects were arrested in Polokwane on Friday after police found three women believed to be Ethiopian nationals hidden in a hotel room.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo arrested three suspects in connection with human trafficking.

Officials said the suspects were arrested in Polokwane on Friday after police found three women believed to be Ethiopian nationals hidden in a hotel room.

It’s understood the women's passports were not stamped, indicating they were in the country illegally.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said the women were also taken into custody.

“The three males were also nabbed for human trafficking after preliminary investigations indicated that the women were transported from Musina in the Vhembe District and were heading to Gauteng Province without valid passports.”