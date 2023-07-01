Funds not to blame for delays in dealing with Durban flood aftermath - Cogta

Cooperative Governance Minister Thembi Nkadimeng said the eThekwini municipality has been allocated close to R1.2 billion for flood relief, but the 'spending is still relatively low'.

DURBAN - Cooperative Governance Minister Thembi Nkadimeng raised concern over the underspending of funds released for disasters in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

This follows the 2022 floods which claimed at least 400 lives and left many people displaced.

Nkadimeng spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of a presidential Imbizo in Ladysmith on Friday.

She said the eThekwini municipality has been allocated money for flood relief, but not much of it has been spent on what it’s meant for.

“The Department (COGTA) has transferred close to R1.2 billion to the city of eThekwini and the spending is still relatively low.”

She said the delays in dealing with the flood aftermath are due to rollout issues and not financial ones.

The minister said she wants to ensure the fast-tracking of the rollout so that even the recent disasters can be attended to.