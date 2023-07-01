Ensuring child safety a year-round priority, says WC Social Development MEC

The department has called on on the public, NGOs, and the police to work together to reduce the statistics of missing children and those who are victims of abuse.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department said although youth month has come to an end, it will continue to ensure the safety of children.

This is as the police confirmed that a boy who went missing from his home in Mfuleni last week was found safe and unharmed.

The provincial MEC for Social Development, Sharna Fernandez said partnerships in fighting the scourge of missing children are key.

"I experienced the power of partnerships and collaboration, the whole of society and whole of government approaches we always talk about and encourage, in action."

