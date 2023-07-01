Anticipated diesel price increase to have adverse effect on consumers - AA

AA said the prices of petrol and illuminating paraffin are likely to decrease for a second consecutive month. However, the high international oil prices point to an increase in diesel prices.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) said the anticipated increase in diesel prices will have adverse effects on consumers as fuel price increases impact production costs in many sectors.

On Friday, the association said the prices of petrol and illuminating paraffin are likely to decrease for a second consecutive month.

However, the association said the high international oil prices point to an increase in diesel prices.

“The decrease to the price of petrol is naturally welcome news and will provide some relief to embattled consumers," said AA spokesperson Layton Beard.

"The increase to diesel, though, means input costs in, amongst other sectors, the agricultural and manufacturing sectors are also likely to increase, which may result in higher prices for consumers," Beard added.

Fuel prices for July will be adjusted on Wednesday, 5 July.