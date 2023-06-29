ZEP grace period a step in right direction, says migrant advocacy group

The court ruled against Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi that terminating the ZEP permit without proper consultation was unconstitutional.

CAPE TOWN - Advocacy group for the rights of migrants the Scalabrini Centre said the 12-month grace period granted by the Pretoria High Court to the holders of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) is a step in the right direction.

The court ruled against Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday that terminating the ZEP permit without proper consultation was unconstitutional.

According to the organisation, the High Court ruling is an opportunity for Motsoaledi to follow the right procedure in the termination of the ZEP permit.

"So, what we would like to see is the proper consultation and engagement, deliberation of what options are available, what suitable dignity respecting options should be made available to Zimbabwean permit holders.

"That might manifest or come out in the form of permanent residence it might come out in the form of continued equivalence in the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit," said the organisanisation's head of advocacy, James Chapman.