SIU orders 3 former WC municipal officials to pay back R400k for PPE fraud

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said three former Western Cape municipal officials have been ordered to pay back R400,000 lost by the Matzikama Local Municipality in an irregular Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) tender.

An SIU probe revealed that the trio allegedly colluded with a service provider Duneco operated by Nicolaas Jacobus Klazen for procurement of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) without following proper procedures in April 2020.

The accused are Matzikama's former acting municipal manager Aldrick Hendricks, COVID-19 coordinator Isak Jenner and acting chief financial officer Jafta Booysen.

Hendricks and Booysen are now employed as municipal managers at Prince Albert and Laingsburg Local Municipalities, respectively.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said Klatzen and the municipal officials are also due back in court next month for fraud charges relating to the PPE tender.

"On the 23rd of June 2023, the Special Tribunal agreed with the findings of the SIU investigation and declared that a decision taken by Hendricks, as the acting municipal manager in April 2020 is declared irregular and invalid."